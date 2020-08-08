Microsoft Surface Duo for AT&T appears in leaked renders

The Microsoft Surface Duo revealed last October has actually appeared in a brand-new set of renders shared by reputable leakster Evan Blass.

The images reveal the smart device closed and opened. The front panel has a tidy Microsoft logo design, and when opened, you can see a flash beside the cam in the top-right corner, which is a brand-new addition.







Microsoft Surface Duo

The photos likewise reveal the Google Search widget on the very first screen together with the date and time widget, with the dock at the bottom holding 3 apps – Microsoft Edge, OneNote and Outlook.

The dock on the 2nd screen has Google’s Phone, Messages and Camera apps, with the homescreen real estate Microsoft and third-party apps. You can likewise see 2 folders, organizing Microsoft and Google apps, with a faster way listed below to open Edge and OneNote at the same time to make the most of 2 screens.

This function is apparently called “app groups”, which will let you develop a set of apps that you frequently utilize at the same time, so you can open them both at the very same time rapidly.

Blass states this is the AT&T design, however we do not see any provider branding on the smart device. At least not on the front panel.

The Microsoft Surface Duo was anticipated to get here in July, however that didn’t occur. However, Microsoft has actually apparently welcomed its MVPs to go to a virtual briefing…