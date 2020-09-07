Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet (10.8-inch FHD (1920×1280), 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD, Intel Atom 1.6Ghz, Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit)



Price: $369.99

as of Sep 07,2020 09:13:33 UTC



Surface 3 is built around a durable magnesium body that’s incredibly light and thin, so you’ll feel confident taking it anywhere. With up to 10 hours of video playback, a beautiful 10.8" display, and integrated Kickstand, Surface 3 is perfect for hands-free entertainment wherever you go.

10.8″ Full HD (1920×1280) Touchscreen

Intel Atom x7-Z8700 1.60 GHz (Quad Core, 4 threads, Turbo 2.40 GHz, 2MB Cache)

4GB Huge Memory, 64 GB SSD, Battery life up to 10 hours!

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit Full Version

Color: Silver ; (Keyboard and Pen sold separately)