Microsoft stock price could reach $250 in 2020 on new government contracts

Microsoft’s JEDI won an agreement with the Defense Department, worth as much as $10bln over the next 10 years

The tech giant has actually obviously drawn in attention from other federal governments worldwide for JEDI program

MSFT price printed a fresh record high today.

Shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) struck a fresh record high today above $217 as the purchasers continue to control the price action. The most current news from the United States reveals that the tech giant might win a new batch of contracts with federal governments worldwide.

Fundamental analysis: JEDI is a win

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, could show to be far more important to Microsoft than at first believed. This cloud-based service, constructed for the Defense Department with a high focus on security category levels, has actually obviously drawn in attention from other federal governments worldwide.



“We’ve worked with governments around the world on a longstanding and reliable basis for four decades,” Microsoft’s representative told CNBC. “We have government customers using our products to enhance their services with the latest in commercial innovations, deeply engage and connect with citizens in powerful ways, and empower government employees with the modern tools they need to be more efficient and effective, and to give them time back to focus on their agency mission.”

The JEDI agreement deserves as much as $10 billion over the next 10 years. Microsoft began checking out other alternatives as soon as Amazon lawfully challenged the agreement that Microsoft received from the Defense Department..

Amazon Web Service (AWS) challenged the shipment of the agreement to Microsoft in 2015 prior to the court provided a temporary restraining order that obstructed the agreement from advancing even more..

Amazon argues that Trump’s administration is prejudiced versus Amazon and for that reason Microsoft was granted the multi-billion agreement..

“When you have a sitting president who’s willing to be very vocal that they dislike a company and the CEO of that company, it makes it difficult for government agencies, including the DoD to make objective decisions without fear of reprisal. And I think that’s dangerous and risky for our country,” Amazon’s AWS chief Andy Jassy stated.

Technical analysis: MSFT prints a new high

Shares of Microsoft rose higher today to print a fresh record high above $217. The bulls have actually handled to breach the 127.2% Fibonacci extension resistance at $206. The price action drew back to touch this level, now as assistance, prior to racing greater to print new record highs..



Microsoft stock month-to-month chart (TradingView)

The MSFT purchasers are now most likely to press the price action greater towards $227 where the next Fibonacci extension sits. In case Microsoft handles to win more multi-billion contracts with its JEDI service, these gains might equate to around 20% in the benefit for MSFT stock..

Summary

Microsoft share price printed a new all-time high today above $217 as the purchasers continue to control the price action. While Microsoft’s JEDI agreement is lawfully challenged in the U.S., the tech giant might aim to export it internationally..