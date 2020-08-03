Microsoft says in talks to buy TikTok’s U.S. operations from China’s ByteDance By Reuters

©Reuters People stroll past the Bytedance head office structure in Beijing



By Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp (O:-RRB- stated it will press ahead with talks to get the U.S. operations of Chinese- owned short-video app TikTok, a possible smash hit offer that might re-shape the social networks market and additional irritate falling apart U.S.-China relations.

The U.S. tech giant officially stated its interest on Sunday after President Donald Trump reversed course on a prepared restriction of Tiktok and provided the 2 companies to 45 days to come to an offer.

The proposed acquisition of parts of TikTok, which boasts 100 million U.S. users, would use Microsoft an uncommon chance to end up being a significant rival to social networks giants such as Facebook Inc (O:-RRB- and Snap Inc (N:-RRB-.

Microsoft, which likewise owns expert social networks network LinkedIn (NYSE:-RRB-, is likewise looking for to buy TikTok’s Canadian, Australian and New Zealand interests.

By teDance has not openly verified the news. But in an internal letter to personnel on Monday seen by Reuters, the business’s creator and CEO Zhang Yiming stated the company had actually begun talks with a tech business that was not determined.

The letter likewise stated By teDance did not concur with the position taken by the …