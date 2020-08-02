Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella has talked to Trump about buying TikTok

In a post Sunday, Microsoft said it was “prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the United States,” following a discussion in between its CEO Satya Nadella and PresidentTrump It’s the very first time the business has verified reports it remained in talks to obtain the video sharing platform.

“Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury,” the article checks out. It includes that the business anticipates to relocation “quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, in a matter of weeks, and in any event completing these discussions no later than September 15, 2020.”

The article likewise says that “the two companies have provided notice of their intent to explore a preliminary proposal that would involve a purchase of the TikTok service in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and would result in Microsoft owning and operating TikTok in these markets.”

It’s uncertain how Microsoft would sever those nations from other locations where TikTok runs, like Europe andAfrica Microsoft likewise did not dedicate to carrying out the …