Microsoft says Apple’s decision to block Epic Games will hurt gaming.

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) senior engineer, Kevin Gammill, said on Sunday that if Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) refuses to reinstate Epic Games’ developer account, the repercussions could be huge for the gaming industry at large. Many developers, he added, including Microsoft, will no longer be able to benefit from Epic’s Unreal Engine.

“If Unreal Engine cannot support games for iOS or macOS, Microsoft would be required to choose between abandoning its customers and potential customers on the iOS and macOS platforms or choosing a different game engine when preparing to develop new games.”

Gammill acknowledged the availability of other gaming engines but warned that the majority of alternatives fail to offer the same functionality and diversity of features as Epic’s Unreal Engine.

Epic Games has already filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc. last week when the U.S. tech giant removed its world-renowned Fortnite video game from its app store.

On top of that, Apple has already expressed plans of suspending access for Epic Games to development tools by Friday. This will disable the company from developing software, including its top of the line Unreal Engine.

In response, Epic requested the U.S. District Court to order sustenance of its access to development tools for as long as the case proceeds. Gammill’s declaration on Sunday was in support of the American software developer’s motion that seeks a temporary reprieve.

Epic’s motion is scheduled for a hearing on Monday afternoon. Apple and Microsoft’s representatives refrained from commenting any further at this stage. In related news, Korea’s antitrust regulator said on Monday that Apple Inc. proposed measures to address anticompetition concerns. The iPhone maker also offered £64 million in support for consumers and small businesses.

As per Epic, suspending access to Unreal Engine will result in a massive blow to game developers. Vice President Nicholas Penwarden’s declaration on Sunday highlighted that Epic had licensed its Unreal Engine to several companies, including one that primarily deals in automotive design. The affiliate companies, Penwarden added, have been sending countless inquiries that expressed concern in recent days.

Shares of Apple Inc. opened about 3.5% up on Monday. At the time of writing, the American multinational technology company has a market cap of £1.66 trillion and a price to earnings ratio of 38.56.