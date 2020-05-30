Microsoft sacks journalists to replace them with robots | Technology

Dozens of journalists have been sacked after Microsoft determined to replace them with synthetic intelligence software program.

Staff who keep the information homepages on Microsoft’s MSN web site and its Edge browser – utilized by hundreds of thousands of Britons each day – have been informed that they are going to be not be required as a result of robots can now do their jobs.

Around 27 people employed by PA Media – previously the Press Association – have been informed on Thursday that they might lose their jobs in a month’s time after Microsoft determined to cease using people to choose, edit and curate information articles on its homepages.

Employees have been informed Microsoft’s determination to finish the contract with PA Media was taken at quick discover as a part of a world shift away from people in favour of automated updates for information.

One workers member who labored on the staff mentioned: “I spend all my time reading about how automation and AI is going to take all our jobs, and here I am – AI has taken my job.”

The particular person added that the choice to replace people with software program was dangerous, as the prevailing workers have been cautious to stick to “very strict editorial guidelines” which ensured that customers weren’t introduced with violent or inappropriate content material when opening their browser, of specific significance for youthful customers.

The staff engaged on the Microsoft web site didn’t report unique tales however nonetheless exercised editorial management, deciding on tales produced by different information organisations – together with the Guardian – and enhancing content material and headlines the place acceptable to match the format. The articles have been then hosted on Microsoft’s web site, with the tech firm sharing promoting income with the unique publishers.

Manual curation of stories tales additionally ensured that headlines have been clear and acceptable for the format, whereas encouraging an expansion of political views and avoiding untrustworthy tales, whereas highlighting fascinating articles from smaller shops.

Some of the journalists now going through redundancy had longstanding expertise within the business, whereas for others it supplied a foot within the door and a job in an business which has seen wave after wave of cuts. They now face a troublesome problem to get jobs elsewhere when the entire business is trying to lower prices. Other groups around the globe are anticipated to be affected by Microsoft’s determination to automate the curation of its information websites.

In widespread with different information organisations, PA Media is going through powerful monetary challenges and has had to furlough some workers and ask others to take pay cuts. The firm has expanded exterior its conventional information company enterprise, lately shopping for inventory picture enterprise Alamy shortly earlier than the pandemic devastated the media business.

A spokesperson for the corporate mentioned: “We are in the process of winding down the Microsoft team working at PA, and we are doing everything we can to support the individuals concerned. We are proud of the work we have done with Microsoft and know we delivered a high-quality service.”

A Microsoft spokesperson mentioned: “Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time to time, re-deployment in others. These decisions are not the result of the current pandemic.”

Many tech corporations are experimenting with makes use of for Artificial Intelligence in journalism, with the likes of Google funding investment in projects to perceive its makes use of, though efforts to automate the writing of articles haven’t been adopted extensively.