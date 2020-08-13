Microsoft releases Surface Duo press event video with 30 minutes of demos

Microsoft has actually released a complete 35- minute Surface Duo press instruction video that it held with reporters previously today. Microsoft usually holds in-person occasions for its Surface items, and this year’s press instruction was basically a virtual variation of a Surface event.

Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Windows and Devices chief, goes over whatever from how the business constructed the Surface Duo to the tech inside and lots more. It’s most likely the very best presentation of Microsoft’s Android phone yet. Microsoft even teases some unannounced vibrant Surface Duo bumper cases at one point in the demonstration.

Microsoft revealed the Surface Duo, a dual-screen Android phone, previously today. Priced from $1,399, the Surface Duo will go on sale in the United States on September 10 th. Microsoft is hoping that this brand-new kind aspect will alter mobile performance and introduce a brand-new age of dual-screen and collapsible gadgets.