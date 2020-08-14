Microsoft promises three years of Android updates for Surface Duo

Google currently supplies three years of software application updates for its Pixel smart devices, and recently, Samsung revealed that it will provide three significant OS upgrades to its flagships beginning with the Galaxy S10 Now Microsoft validated that its just recently introduced Surface Duo collapsible smart device will likewise get three years of software application updates.

This guarantee consists of OS upgrades in addition to security spots. It’s still not as excellent as what Apple uses to its clients, however thinking about for how long individuals keep their phones it’s most likely close enough so as not to matter for most.

The guarantee will likewise soften the blow of the $1,399 asking rate, which is rather high thinking about the early 2019 chipset and single cam.

The Microsoft Surface Duo is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and runs Android 10 out of package. It has 6GB RAM onboard with 2 storage choices – 128 GB and 256 GB.

The Surface Duo will go on sale from September 10 in the United States, however Microsoft, AT&T and Best Buy are currently accepting pre-orders. You can head in this manner for more information about the Surface Duo pre-orders.

