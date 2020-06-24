Microsoft President Brad Smith Says EU ‘Most Influential’ on Tech Rules

Microsoft president Brad Smith on Tuesday said Europe was the world wide leader on setting rules for big tech, 2 yrs after the EU implemented the GDPR, its landmark data privacy law.

Smith spoke at an online debate with European Commission vice president Vera Jourova, the most notable EU official who was responsible for the data privacy rules once they became reality in 2018.

Brussels introduced the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to give people more get a handle on over data and their privacy settings.

The rules also gave EU regulators the power to fine and punish internet actors — including Facebook, Google or Uber — who broke the rules on protecting personal data.

“I do continue to see the trends from Brussels being the most influential in the world,” Smith said during the debate hosted by the Brussels-based CERRE think tank.

“Even when you look at something like the Australian law last year … it was clearly influenced by a lot of thinking that had been taking place for a couple of years in Brussels,” he said.

GDPR sometimes appears as an important accomplishment by EU officials and Jourova underlined that the law managed to get easier to develop tracing apps to fight a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, despite concerns over privacy.

GDPR “is based on the value that my identity is something I cannot sell and I have to have a 100 percent guarantee that my privacy and my identity are protected,” she said.

“Through the principles of GDPR, you (are) more assured that the tracing apps will not go beyond what we want in an emergency,” she said.

Power to fine

The GDPR’s 2nd anniversary will undoubtedly be marked on Wednesday by the release of an EU report underlining a number of its remaining shortcomings.

According to a draft seen by AFP, the report criticises the varying ways the rules are implemented in the bloc’s 27 member states.

For example, age consent to talk about data with social media platforms such as Instagram or Tiktok vary widely, creating legal uncertainty.

The report will even warn that the GDPR was too cumbersome for small and medium-sized enterprises that battle to meet its conditions.

Help for SMEs from authorities should be “intensified and widespread, preferably within a common European approach,” the report said.

The report also said that national authorities in charge of implementing the GDPR could be further amped up in order to better investigate and deliver fines.

The biggest fine to date was of EUR 50 million (roughly Rs. 428 crores), which was upheld on Friday, against Google in France due to consent issues on its Android mobile operating system.