Microsoft lays off journalists to replace them with AI

Microsoft is laying off dozens of journalists and editorial staff at its Microsoft News and MSN organizations. The layoffs are a part of a much bigger push by Microsoft to depend on synthetic intelligence to choose information and content material that’s offered on MSN.com, inside Microsoft’s Edge browser, and within the firm’s numerous Microsoft News apps. Many of the affected staff are a part of Microsoft’s SANE (search, advertisements, News, Edge) division, and are contracted as human editors to assist choose tales.

“Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis,” says a Microsoft spokesperson in an announcement. “This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time to time, re-deployment in others. These decisions are not the result of the current pandemic.”

While Microsoft says the layoffs aren’t straight associated to the continued coronavirus pandemic, media companies internationally have been hit onerous by promoting revenues plummeting throughout TV, newspapers, on-line, and extra.

The layoffs are taking place within the US and UK

Business Insider first reported the layoffs on Friday, and says that round 50 jobs are affected within the US. The Microsoft News job losses are additionally affecting worldwide groups, and The Guardian reports that round 27 are being let go within the UK after Microsoft determined to cease using people to curate articles on its homepages.

Microsoft has been within the information enterprise for greater than 25 years, after launching MSN all the way in which again in 1995. At the launch of Microsoft News practically two years ago, Microsoft revealed it had “more than 800 editors working from 50 locations around the world.”

Microsoft has step by step been transferring in direction of AI for its Microsoft News work in latest months, and has been encouraging publishers and journalists to make use of AI, too. Microsoft has been utilizing AI to scan for content material after which course of and filter it and even counsel images for human editors to pair it with. Microsoft had been utilizing human editors to curate high tales from quite a lot of sources to show on Microsoft News, MSN, and Microsoft Edge.