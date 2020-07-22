Microsoft just had a stellar three months thanks to Azure, Surface, and Xbox

Microsoft posted fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, pounding Wall Street expectations on both sales and revenue for the past three months amidst the financial slump brought on by COVID-19 In reality, it appears a lot of Microsoft’s different departments are taking advantage of the impacts of the pandemic, with the shift to remote work and shelter-in-place orders around the world pressing individuals towards video gaming, video conferencing, and other virtual leisure activities.

“The last five months have made it clear that tech intensity is the key to business resilience. Organizations that build their own digital capability will recover faster and emerge from this crisis stronger,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated in a declaration. He goes on to state Microsoft remains in the special position of being able to “help every organization transform and reimagine how they meet customer needs,” to put it simply support remote operate in the brand-new truth.

The business states it made $380 billion in income this previous quarter, up 13 percent from a year earlier. Of that quantity, $112 billion was revenue, a 5 percent dive from this time a year earlier. The primary takeaway: Microsoft’s organisation is flourishing, thanks mostly to its ongoing gains in the cloud computing sector and huge dives in Surface and Xbox incomes.

The business’s Intelligent Cloud sector contributed $134 billion for the quarter, a 17 percent dive from in 2015. Most of the gains are thanks to Microsoft’s Azure platform, which grew almost 50 percent. “Our commercial cloud surpassed $50 billion in annual revenue for the first time this year. And this quarter our Commercial bookings were better than expected, growing 12 percent year-over-year,” Microsoft Chief Financial OFficer Amy Hood, stated in a declaration.

