Microsoft just delayed Halo Infinite, but plans to release Xbox Series X in November

Halo Infinite, the fiercely expected video game for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X computer game console, has actually been delayed to 2021.

The first-person alien shooter was to be launched together with Microsoft’s prepared Xbox computer game console throughout the holiday.

But on Tuesday, Microsoft stated that the Xbox Series X console would debut in November while the most recent version of its flagship Halo series would be delayed “to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision.”

Halo Infinite studio head Chris Lee pointed out “ongoing COVID-related impacts” as contributing to “development challenges” impacting the video game’s launch. Halo Infinite is being established by 343 Industries, among numerous Microsoft- owned computer game studios.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges.” Lee composed in an article. “However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.”

