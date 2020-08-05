Microsoft isn’t renaming Xbox Live and has ‘no plans’ to discontinue Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft isn’t preparation to relabel Xbox Live or discontinue Xbox LiveGold Rumors of an Xbox Live rename appeared today, after Microsoft revealedchanges to its services agreement The software application giant began referring to Xbox Live as the “Xbox online service,” triggering some to presume Xbox Live was disappearing.

“The update to ‘Xbox online service’ in the Microsoft Services Agreement refers to the underlying Xbox service that includes features like cross-saves and friend requests,” states a Microsoft representative in a declaration to The Verge “This language update is intended to distinguish that underlying service, and the paid Xbox Live Gold subscription. There are no changes being made to the experience of the service or Xbox Live Gold.”

Recent reports have actually likewise hypothesized that Xbox Live Gold is disappearing or possibly even being made complimentary. I asked Microsoft to talk about the reports, and the business stated: “We have no plans to discontinue Xbox Live Gold at this time. It is an important part of gaming on Xbox today, and will continue to be in the future.”

While it’s clear Xbox Live Gold isn’t disappearing, Microsoft’s declaration does not indicate the service will not be made complimentary at some time in the future …