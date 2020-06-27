Microsoft is closing all of its stores

The company announced Friday it will close down all of its 83 physical stores and switch to online only.

Microsoft MSFT The tech giant opened a lot of locations in high-profile areas, such as for example Manhattan’s Fifth Ave. But during the pandemic, many of its stores have remained closed, andis abandoning ship.

Microsoft, of course, is one of the pioneers of modern software, and it surely will continue to sell its products and services online: The tech giant estimates it reaches 1.2 billion people each month with its online stores at Microsoft.com, and for Xbox and Windows, combined.