Microsoft Flight Simulator players are flying into Hurricane Laura

Microsoft Flight Simulator players have actually turned into virtual stormchasers today, searching down Hurricane Laura as it approached the United StatesGulf Coast While Texas and Louisiana brace for what is being referred to as an “unsurvivable storm surge,” the real-time weather condition inside Microsoft Flight Simulator is supplying a surreal phenomenon for players.

Virtual strormchasers have actually collected in the skies above the Gulf of Mexico to fly straightinto Hurricane Laura The results show the extraordinary realism in Microsoft Flight Simulator, simply as Hurricane Laura threatens disastrous damage in the real life. Players have actually been flying straight through the eye of the storm, around the external edges, and nevertheless far up that airplanes have actually frozen over and required to be de-iced.

The virtual views have actually enabled players to track Hurricane Laura throughout the minutes prior to it made landfall as a classification 4 hurricane with 150mph winds. A YouTube user likewise captured the virtual experience of flying through Hurricane Laura, revealing simply how well the storm cloud developments are illustrated in the video game.