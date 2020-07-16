Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard (LXM-00001)



Price: $59.99 - $49.79

(as of Jul 16,2020 11:39:07 UTC – Details)



Work in comfort All day. Microsoft ergonomic keyboard reduces fatigue and delivers a slim, refined design with split keyboard and improved cushion and palm rest — Plus time-saving integrated number pad and dedicated shortcut keys. Wired design for reliable speed and accuracy over the long haul. Optimize your ergonomic workspace by pairing with the Microsoft ergonomic mouse.

Exceptional comfort. Work all day, with reduced risk of fatigue and injury, on our Ergonomist-approved design.

Excellent support. Improved cushion and ergonomically tested palm rest covered in premium fabric provides all-day comfort and promotes a neutral wrist posture.

Be more productive with built-in shortcuts, including dedicated keys for office 365,* emojis, search, easy access to media controls, and more.

Designed to last — wired for reliable speed and accuracy.

Crunch numbers Fast, with a dedicated integrated pad.

Compatibility: Microsoft Windows 10, Limited functionality Windows 8.1/7 (Office and Emoji keys have no function)