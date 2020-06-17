Microsoft Edge Chromium Version to Be Available by Default With Windows 10 20H2 Update

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its Chromium-based Web browser, Microsoft Edge will soon be included by default within the next Windows 10 feature update. The Chromium-based browser has been available since January though, it’s not included as part of the Windows 10 upgrade and users have to separately down load it or update their operating system to use it. The new Edge will be the main Windows 10 version 20H2 update that the company is planning to push out by the 2nd half of in 2010. Starting Tuesday, the 20H2 Build version 19042.330 is available to the Beta Channel (Slow ring).

According to a Microsoft executive, the Windows 10 version 20H2 would be the first version of Windows 10 to range from the new Microsoft Edge, predicated on Chromium. The 20H2 will further provide a “scoped set of features to improve performance and enhance quality,” the executive said. The Windows 10 20H2 update may also include fixes from KB4557957.

At as soon as, it is unclear whether the next major Windows 10 update will bring new features to the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge. Microsoft says the upcoming update “will have a faster installation experience because the update will install like a monthly update.”

The company can also be trying to “simplify” its approach towards the naming scheme for future Windows updates. Currently, Microsoft uses numerical naming scheme for Windows 10 based on month or year such as 1909 and 2004.

“Windows 10, version 20H2 is, therefore, ’20H2′ because it will be released in the second half of the 2020 calendar year… Note: We will continue to use a friendly name, such as the May 2020 Update, in consumer communications,” the post reads.

As mentioned the Windows 10 20H2 Build version 19042.330 is currently readily available for Beta Channel (Slow ring). Insider testers will need to go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choose to down load and install 20H2.

