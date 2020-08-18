Microsoft drives another nail in the coffin of its most hated product

Microsoft announced today that its work environment chat software application Teams will no longer be offered on Internet Explorer as of November 30, and its 365 apps, consisting of Office items, will not deal with IE start August 17, 2021.

It’s a special choice that includes yet another nail in the coffin of one of the most hated software of perpetuity. But IE isn’t disappearing right now.

IE is astonishingly still around after 25 years. Once the most- utilized web internet browser, Internet Explorer had actually been on a consistent down trajectory for many years. Its share of the web browser market fell below the 50% limit in 2010 and now sits at about 4%, according to web browser use tracker NetMarketShare Chrome is presently the web browser leader, commanding a 71% share of the market.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as part of Windows 95 and ended up being an immediate hit. It effectively exterminated Netscape Navigator, and it accomplished a virtual monopoly in the early 2000s. At its 2002 peak, Internet Explorer commanded 95% of the web browser market.