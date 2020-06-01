Microsoft develops robot reporters – Armenian News

Microsoft is to switch dozens of contract journalists on its MSN web site and use automated techniques to pick information tales, BBC News stories, citing US and UK media.

The curating of tales from information organisations and choice of headlines and photos for the MSN web site is at the moment finished by journalists.

Artificial intelligence will carry out these information manufacturing duties, sources instructed the Seattle Times.

Microsoft stated it was a part of an analysis of its enterprise.

The US tech big stated in an announcement: “Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time to time, redeployment in others. These decisions are not the result of the current pandemic.”

Microsoft, like another tech corporations, pays information organisations to make use of their content material on its web site.

But it employs journalists to determine which tales to show and the way they’re introduced.