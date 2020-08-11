Microsoft delays Halo Infinite to 2021

Microsoft and 343 Industries are deciding to postpone the launch of Halo Infinite to2021 343 Industries states the hold-up relates to the continuous coronavirus pandemic, as workers have actually moved to work from house and advancement of big video games has actually been especially hard for lots of in the market.

“We have actually made the hard choice to shift our release to 2021 to guarantee the group has appropriate time to provide a Halo video game experience that fulfills our vision,” says Chris Lee, studio head for Halo Infinite “The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.”

It’s a choice that Microsoft’s Xbox chief, Phil Spencer, did alert might take place previously this year. “I’d say the bigger unknown is probably the game production, just being honest,” stated Spencer inMay “Game production is a big scale home entertainment activity now, you have numerous individuals coming …