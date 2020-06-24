Microsoft Defender ATP Antivirus App for Android Now Available in Public Preview

Microsoft’s Defender ATP antivirus app for Android has become in public preview. The company made the announcement on its community forum where it mentioned that the threats in the mobile space are unique, and the need for protecting mobile phones is increasingly imperative. The Microsoft Defender ATP app for Android is only offered to Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection clients and not most people, which is why it’s not listed on the Google Play store. Further, the business also announced that it is taking care of an iOS version aswell.

The Microsoft Defender ATP app for Android, as detailed on the company’s forum, offers protection against “phishing and unsafe network connections from apps, websites, and malicious apps.” Phishing attacks are when hackers decide to try trick the mark into giving their credentials like bank details, passwords, card details, etc. They disguise the emails or messages like from a trustworthy entity. The Microsoft Defender ATP app is considered able to block such links.

Further, the Android app provides web protection, including blocking unsafe connections and blocks unsafe URLs by using custom indicators, giving it more fine-grained control over allowing and blocking certain links. It comes with malware scanning which includes signature-based malware detection. “Scans are instantly performed detect malware and potentially unwanted applications (PUA). If a safe app is downloaded, the end user will see a lightweight notification letting them know the app is clean”, the forum states.

Additionally, the app can block access to painful and sensitive data and provide a unified SecOps experience with Microsoft Defender Security Center. To start using the app on Android, Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection customers will need to switch on preview features in Microsoft Defender Security Center and download the Intune Company Portal app from the Google Play store. Notably, the defender app is available for paying Microsoft Defender ATP customers and never the general public.

