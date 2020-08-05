Microsoft cuts xCloud iOS testing early as its future on Apple devices remains unclear

Microsoft has actually ended its xCloud video game streaming test for iOS devices today. The software application giant had actually been testing xCloud on iOS in an extremely minimal method over the previous couple of months, however made it clear the service would just be releasing on Android previously today. Microsoft had actually notified xCloud testers that the sneak peek would end on September 11 th, however just the Android sneak peek will continue till next month.

“Our Project xCloud preview TestFlight period has ended on iOS and we are focused on delivering cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Android customers beginning September 15,” states a Microsoft representative in a declaration to The Verge “It’s our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices.”

Microsoft’s aspirations to release cloud streaming on iOS have actually struck some challenges. The business needed to restrict its xCloud iOS test app to simply Halo: The Master Chief Collection and 10,000 testers due “to comply with App Store policies.”

Microsoft hasn’t exposed which Apple policies are avoiding xCloud from releasing on iOS, however Google’s Stadia video game streaming service is likewise not offered on iPhones or iPads. Google simply …