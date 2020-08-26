Microsoft CEO sees TikTok as ‘prize’ as race tightens with Oracle

With the due date to send quotes for the U.S. possessions of TikTok less than 72 hours away, sources near settlements inform FOX Business what recently was a “baseball game in the 7th inning with Microsoft in the lead” has actually now developed into a “tighter horse race that, in the meantime, Microsoft has by a nose.”

“Satya wants it. He sees it as a prize,” the sources stated, describing Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

President Trump very first threatened previously this month through executive order to prohibit the short-form video app that’s a favorite of tweens to 20-somethings. He showed that if no U.S. innovation business advance to purchase the app bySept 15, the administration would require the app to go dark.

Sources familiar with TikTok’s Chinese moms and dad ByteDance inform FOX Business that while “Microsoft stepped in as a standalone, now it’s not. There’s an honest competition now. [TikTok] bolsters Microsoft’s cloud business but the same could be said for Oracle,” however Nadella was initially out of eviction months earlier and constantly had the running start.

Oracle just recently went into therace Founded by Trump fan Larry Ellison, the tech business has actually apparently united with ByteDance financiers …