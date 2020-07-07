Microsoft buys Movial to boost Android OS development for Surface Duo

Ever since Microsoft started the development of its Surface Duo device, the business has been relying on a third-party firm that handles the Android software development and the business is called Movial. It has offices in Romania, Taiwan and the united states and now Microsoft is acquiring the company so that it can move the development in-house.

People familiar with the problem say that Movial has recently finished the development of the Android OS for Surface Duo and Microsoft is purchasing the firm so that it can carry on to provide software support for the smartphone after launch.

Following the acquisition, Movial will contnue to are an independent company with headquarters in Finland while the office in Romania will become Microsoft’s fourth research and development center in the united states.

