Microsoft assigns Bungie veteran to help ship Halo Infinite

Joseph Staten, a veteran of the Halo series, has actually returned to the franchise and will deal with the project for the upcomingHalo Infinite The news was very first reported by Bloomberg, and Staten confirmed the proceed Twitter.

“I’m thrilled to join @Halo to help them ship Halo Infinite,” Staten states. “As the project lead for the Infinite Campaign, I will be supporting the team’s existing, great leaders and empowering them to do their best work.”

Halo Infinite was prepared to launch along with the Xbox Series X in November, however was postponed into next year following an underwhelming presentation throughout Microsoft’s Xbox video games display. “We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision,” studio head Chris Lee stated at the time.

Staten’s visit, simply a couple of months prior to the video game was initially expected to ship, recommends that modifications to Halo Infinite might be considerable. At Bungie, he composed the scripts and directed the cutscenes for the very first 3 Halo video games, in addition to composing a favored unique based upon the franchise. He was later on an author and innovative director on Destiny prior to leaving Bungie in 2013.

In short, Staten is the individual you would desire on board if your objective was …