Microsoft Announces ‘World’s Fifth Most Powerful’ Supercomputer in Partnership With OpenAI

Microsoft at Build 2020 on Tuesday introduced its supercomputer that’s touted to be the fifth strongest publicly recorded supercomputer and the primary to be hosted in the Azure cloud. Developed in collaboration with OpenAI, the supercomputer is designed to coach varied synthetic intelligence (AI) fashions. The Redmond-based firm notably partnered with Elon Musk-founded OpenAI final 12 months to deliver Azure to the supercomputer market and allow its cloud choices for large-scale AI and synthetic common intelligence (AGI) fashions. With the launch of its supercomputer, Microsoft has made the competitors harder for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud which might be additionally attempting to develop their presence and convey newer cloud experiences for organisations in search of high-power computing efficiency.

The new supercomputer is step one in the direction of growing next-generation AI fashions, Microsoft mentioned in a weblog submit. The firm has hosted the supercomputer in Azure to showcase how its cloud platform could be a answer for builders and organisations requiring a platform to coach extraordinarily massive AI fashions.

“This is about being able to do a hundred exciting things in natural language processing at once and a hundred exciting things in computer vision, and when you start to see combinations of these perceptual domains, you’re going to have new applications that are hard to even imagine right,” mentioned Microsoft Chief Technical Officer Kevin Scott whereas detailing the scope of Azure in the supercomputer world.

Over 2,85,000 CPU cores on board

The supercomputer that Microsoft has developed for OpenAI comes as a single system with greater than 2,85,000 CPU cores, 10,000 GPUs, and 400Gbps of community connectivity for every GPU server. The given {hardware} is touted to allow the fifth hottest system in comparison with machines listed on the TOP500 venture web site.

“We are seeing that large-scale systems are an important component in training more powerful models,” mentioned OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

OpenAI needs to make use of this supercomputer as a mannequin to deliver new AI applied sciences. However, for Microsoft, it’s extra of a case examine that will assist entice new purchasers for its AI options and showcase Azure as a superior cloud platform towards the competitors.

