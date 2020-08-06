Microsoft and Samsung need each other now more than ever

Outside of its hardware announcements, one of the bigger takeaways from yesterday’s Samsung event was its ever-closer relationship with Microsoft. The two companies are partnering together on everything from mobile gaming bundles, to optimizing their apps and integrating their software. They even announced that you’ll soon be able to use and control multiple apps from your Samsung phone directly on your Windows 10 PC, as well as use your Samsung tablet as a secondary display.

It’s not a new partnership, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella even personally appeared at Samsung’s Note 10 event last year. But it’s more important than ever before, as the industry hurtles toward the next big ecosystem battle between iOS and Android. It’s no longer just about the phones themselves but about how these phones interact with the other computers in your life, whether they’re laptops, desktops, or even game consoles. And Samsung’s deepening partnership with Microsoft is essential to its approach.

Samsung and Microsoft announced a lot of…