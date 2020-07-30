Microsoft 4N6-00001 Xbox Controller + Cable for Windows



Price: $59.00

(as of Jul 30,2020 12:36:34 UTC – Details)



Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a sleek, streamlined design and textured grip. Enjoy custom button mapping and up to twice the wireless range (40 feet/ 12 meters) compared to previous Xbox One Controllers (tested using the Xbox One S Console). Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with a USB cable, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets with a wired connection.

Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1 and Windows 7, Xbox one, Xbox one play and charge kit, Xbox one chat headset, and Xbox one stereo headset

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox wireless controller

Get upto twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox one controllers (tested using the Xbox one S console)

USB cable for the most steadfast gaming experience on Windows 10 devices

AA batteries sold separately