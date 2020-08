The biggest use of plastics is in packaging – where it tends to be used just once before being thrown away





There are 12-21 million tonnes of tiny plastic fragments floating in the Atlantic Ocean, scientists have found.

A study, led by the UK’s National Oceanography Centre, scooped through layers of the upper 200m (650ft) of the ocean during a research expedition through the middle of the Atlantic.

Such an amount of plastic – 21 million tonnes – would be enough to fully load almost 1,000 container ships.

The findings are published in the journal Nature Communications.



The researchers used a device to sift ocean water for the smallest fragments of plastic they could collect





Dr Katsia Pabortsava, from the…