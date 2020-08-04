Microchip Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

©Reuters Microchip Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing com – Microchip (NASDAQ:-RRB- reported on Tuesday very first quarter that beat experts’ projections and revenue that topped expectations.

Microchip revealed earnings per share of $1.56 on revenue of $1.31 B. Analysts surveyed byInvesting com prepared for EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $1.28 B.

Microchip shares are up 2% from the start of the year, still down 5.40% from its 52 week high of $11328 set on June 5. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 21.94% from the start of the year.

Microchip shares lost 6.68% in after-hours trade following the report.

Microchip follows other significant Technology sector earnings this month

Microchip’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Thursday, who reported EPS of $2.58 on revenue of $5969 B, compared to projections EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $5224 B.

Microsoft had actually beat expectations on July 22 with 4th quarter EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $3803 B, compared to anticipate for EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $3654 B.

Stay updated on all of the approaching earnings reports by checking outInvesting com’s earnings calendar