

Price: $32.88 - $30.88

(as of Sep 04,2020 06:31:14 UTC – Details)



Micro SD SDXC Card 400GB Memory Card High Speed Class 10 with Free Adapter, Designed for Android Smartphones

Powerful Micro SD Memory Card Stores HD Videos, Photos, Apps and more; Vita memory card, Ideal for Cameras, Android Smartphones & Tablets

Great speed and performance for full HD video recording, high resolution pictures, mobile gaming, music and more

Water proof, Temperature Proof, X-Ray proof, Magnetic proof.

Fast Read Rate for Instant Viewing & Transfer; Includes SDHC/SDXC Adapter Card for Camera

For phones and cameras ,Compatible with Mac OS, Windows, iOS, Android. Ideal for premium Android based smartphones and tablets