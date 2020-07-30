Micro SD Card 1TB Micro SDXC Card High Speed Class 10 Memory Card for Phone, Tablet and PCs with Adapter

Price: $48.98
(as of Jul 30,2020 21:42:20 UTC – Details)
Great speed and performance for full HD video recording, high resolution pictures, mobile gaming, music
For phones and cameras ,Compatible with Mac OS, Windows, iOS, Android. Ideal for premium Android based smartphones and tablets
Fast Read Rate for Instant Viewing & Transfer; Includes SDHC/SDXC Adapter Card for Camera
Waterproof, Shockproof, Temperature-Proof, Magnet-Proof & X-Ray Proof.
High resolution photo & video easily transfer from Camera or Drone to Personal Computer.