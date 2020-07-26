Micro SD Card 1TB High Speed Class 10 Micro SD SDXC Card with Adapter for Android and PC



Price: $49.00

(as of Jul 26,2020 08:48:32 UTC – Details)





Powerful Micro SD Memory Card Stores HD Videos, Photos, Apps and more; Vita memory card, Ideal for Cameras, Android Smartphones & Tablets

Great speed and performance for full HD video recording, high resolution pictures, mobile gaming, music and more

For phones and cameras ,Compatible with Mac OS, Windows, iOS, Android. Ideal for premium Android based smartphones and tablets

Fast Read Rate for Instant Viewing & Transfer; Includes SDHC/SDXC Adapter Card for Cameras

Water proof, Temperature Proof, X-Ray proof, Magnetic proof.