Micro Center Premium 256GB microSDXC Card UHS-I Flash Memory Card C10 U3 V30 4K UHD Video A1 Micro SD Card with Adapter (256GB)



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 09:43:32 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Capacity

256GB (3)

Card Type

microSDXC card (1)

Default Format

exFAT

Read Speed

Up to 95MB/s (4)

Write Speed

Up to 60MB/s (4)

Card Speed Class

C10, V30, A1, UHS-1

Operating temperature

-10 degree C to 70 degree C

Storage temperature

-40 degree C to 85 degree C

Micro Center Premium microSDXC Memory Card



Ultra High-Speed microSDXC card rates UHS-1 V30 speed class, supporting high-resolution photos shooting and 4K UHD, Full HD video recording. AI Rated micro SD card for faster apps loading and better mobile device experience.(2)

It is also your go-to micro SD card to save precious pictures and videos, backup and transport important documents, and expand your mobile device capabilities.

Just load and play, capture and save.

(1) microSDXC memory cards can ONLY be used with SDXC host devices. microSDXC memory cards will NOT work with SD / SDHC host devices. Look for the SDXC logo on cards and host devices to ensure compatibility. Most host devices built after 2010 should be SDXC compatible.

(2) Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.

(3) 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

(4) The read & write speeds are based on internal tests. Actual speeds may vary depending upon host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.

Ultral High Speed

Thanks to the high speed, this microSDXC flash memory card makes it faster to save high-resolution pictures and be ready for next one, and also improve the transfer performance between devices.

Read Speed: Up to 95MB/s

Write Speed: Up to 60MB/s

Compatibility with a Wide Range of Device

Whether you are looking for a micro SD card for photos, videos, or extra storage, you will find it useful for all-purpose. With the full-size SD card adapter, you can use it as SD card, and make it more compatible for not only microSDXC device but also SDXC host from Mobile Phone, Tablet, Drone to Laptop, Camera, Gaming Console and more.

Security and Durability

Built to work on harsh environment with 4 protection: Waterproof, Temperature-proof, Shock-proof, and X-ray-proof, your data will be kept in security. With premium flash, you will find it easy to achieve high photos and videos capturing performance with long-lasting durability.

Even and Sustained Recording

Class 10 Speed microSD card for an even sustained recording. No dropped frames, no lost data and no choppy playback. Ideal for your Dash Cam, Surveillance System, CCTV, Body Cam and more.

Support Full DH and 4K UHD Videos

V30 Video Speed makes it handle high video resolutions and recording features a breeze. It is able to accommodate 360 degree capture, VR content or 4K resolution video. Perfect for Drones, action camera and vlog recording.

Optimized Application Performance

Rated A1, the microSD card is optimized for editing and updating app data. You will gain better smartphone/tablet using experience with faster App loading and better App performance. Ideal for Android Smartphones, Tablets, HD TV and supportable card slot.

Capacity

64GB

128GB

256GB

512GB

Read Speed Up to

95 MB/s

90 MB/s

95 MB/s

95 MB/s

Write Speed Up to

30 MB/s

60 MB/s

60 MB/s

80 MB/s

Micro SD Card 256GB. Fast Read/Write Speed up to: 95MB/s and 60MB/s respectively for high resolution photo capturing. Extended Capacity for pictures, musics, documents

4K UHD Capable and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30). Cool travel gadgets for action cameras, DSLR, drones, laptops and more

Rated Application Class 1 (A1) for faster app loading and enhanced app performance. Great storage accessaries for tablets, smartphones, games consoles, android devices

High Durability with Waterproof, Shockproof, Temperature proof and X-ray proof. Keep your data security in dashcam, CCTV, surveillance and driving recorder

microSDXC card, look for the SDXC logo on cards and host devices to ensure compatibility. 3-year Limited Warranty. Includes Full-Size adapter for extended use