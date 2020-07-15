Micro Center 32GB Class 10 SDHC Flash Memory Card SD Card (2 Pack)



Price: $10.49

(as of Jul 15,2020 07:21:11 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Capture and Store Your Precious Memories with Micro Center SDHC Memory Card



Designed for professional photographers and videographers, as well as enhanced photo and video enthusiasts, this Micro Center SDHC Memory Card features class 10 speeds, ensuring smooth HD video recording and fast data transfer. Come in capacity 32GB, this little card will allow you to store more photos and videos without running out of space. And built and tested to be durable, you don’t have to worry about its performance under harsh environments.

At A Glance

32GB Capacity

Speed Class-10

Full HD Video Capture

Temperature-proof

Shockproof

Waterproof

X-ray-proof

Full HD

This SD card supports capturing 4K UHD and full HD videos. You don’t have to worry about lags and dropouts when you are shooting.

Broad Compatibility

This flash memory card is compatible with digital cameras, ILDCs, DSLRs, and other devices that feature SD or SDHC card slots.

Fast Transfer Speeds

With Class 10 speed rating, this SD Card can transfer and edit your memories quicker, enabling fast file transfer performance between devices.

Read Speed: Up to 60MB/s

Write Speed: Up to 10MB/s

Durable Design

Micro Center SD Card is shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof. You can smoothly use it in extreme environments without worrying about the durability of your memory card.

Full size SD card, 32GB SDHC flash memory card 2 pack. Not compatible with mobile phones due to physical dimensions

SDHC card Read speed: 60MB/s, Write speed: 10MB/s, allowing quick picture shooting and file transfer

Class 10 speed rating ensures even and sustained video recording performance for full HD videos

SDHC supporting devices ONLY. Not backward compatible and legacy devices may not be supported. Consult your device specifications for compatibility

3-year limited warranty. Rugged construction to resist damage. SDHC memory cards can ONLY be used with SDHC / SDXC host devices, will NOT work with SD host devices. Look for the SDHC / SDXC logo on host devices to ensure compatibility