Micolindun Gaming Headset for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Noise Cancelling Mic LED Light, Stereo Bass Surround, Soft Memory Earmuffs for Smart Phone, Laptops, Tablet

Why You Choose Micolindun V3 Gaming Headset?

Micolindun V3 headset is the ideal headset for gamers looking for lightweight comfort, superior sound quality and added convenience, perfect choice for profes-

sional gamers looking forward to high cost performance products. Its 50mm directional drivers position sound directly into the ear for audio precision and gaming-

-grade sound quality.

>>High Compatibility>> This gaming headset with Y splitter perfectly match with your PS4, New version Xbox One, PSP, Smartphone, tablet, laptop, etc.

>>Practical Design>> In-line microphone, adjustable angle; Stretchable headband, no worry about size; Braided wire, durable tensile effectively reduce the external resistance and lightweight design is more comfortable for long time wear.

>>Cool Breathing Light>>Brilliant LED lighting effects, enhancing the atmosphere of games.

>>Especially Convenient>>Plug & play, no driver needed, 3.5mm plugs for mic and headset + USB plug for lights , more to ensure the stability of the sound.

Warm Tips:

1). The USB plug is only for power supply to LED lights ( and the 3.5mm plug is for mic and headset ), this headset can be used without connecting the USB cable.

2). In the cable control, there is a small button which can be turn on and turn off. Please make sure to turn it on to let the microphone work.

3). This headset only work for the New version Xbox One. If you want to apply it on an old version Xbox One controller, you would need a Microsoft Adapter(Not Included)

Tips For Setting:

※ 【PC Headset】※ Please use the 1-to-2 3.5mm jack splitter cable If your desktop has separate audio and micro interface, connect the 1-to-2 3.5mm jack splitter cable (Included) with the 3.5mm jack of the headset and plug it into PC if you want to use headphone and microphone at the same time.

※ 【PS4 Headset】 ※ Insert the headset’s plug into gamepad →long pressing PS4 button and enter System Settings→Choose “PERIPHERAL MACHINES”, “ADJUST SOUND AND DEVICES”, “Output to the headphones”, “All audio”.

※ 【Xbox One Headset】※ You can directly use this headset if your xbox one controller has 3.5mm audio interface. Otherwise, you need a Microsoft adapter(NOT included) and connect the headset to the adapter.

【Excellent compatibility &play, no driver needed. Support PlayStation 4, new Xbox One, PC, Nintendo 3DS, laptop, PSP, tablet, iPad, mobile phone. Please note you need an extra Microsoft adapter (not included) when connect with an old version Xbox One controller and the Headset is NOT compatible with PS3 and Xbox360. With an 1 to 2 adapter included, The headset is suitable for different scenes.

【Extraordinary sound effect】 tuned strictly by professional technician, the 50mm large drive unit lay more emphasis on sound performance and create powerful stereo sound, you will fell as if you were truly on the game scene. With shocking, clear and Deep bass sound effect, This headset is a very good choice for games, Movies and music.

【Upgraded omnidirectional microphones omnidirectional microphone with noise canceling function can be fixed to any position You want, which reduces noise and ensures a clear voice collection and delivery. In-line controller with volume control and Mute key, easy to adjust volume and turn on/off mic during games. The headset is great for gaming, working, studying, Chatting and Skype using, etc.

【Extreme comfort】 professional gaming headset with super lightweight design which is less than 370G. Soft and comfortable headband over ear earmuff, no pressure no heat. Your extreme comfort could be ensured even after long time wearing. The adjustable headband can fit heads of different size, suitable for men, women, teenagers and other groups.

【Unique gaming style】 first Micolindun gaming headset which glowing both in the front and on the side of the ear cups, the splendid lighting creates a wonderful game atmosphere. Different from common headsets in the market, This headset is more fighting style visually, go for victory with it !