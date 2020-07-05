



Dundee United are hopeful of appointing Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon since the club’s new manager within 48 hours.

Mellon has been given permission by Tranmere chairman Mark Palios to go over the possibility of taking over at Tannadice and the two clubs are working on a compensation agreement.

If appointed, Mellon would replace Robbie Neilson, who left Tayside to simply take charge at Hearts for a second time last month.

Dundee United, that are back in the Scottish Premiership after four years in the second tier, have held discussions before week with a number of candidates, including former England manager Steve McClaren and Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay.

Robbie Neilson decided to come back to Hearts for a second spell at the Tynecastle club

Paisley-born Mellon has spent his entire playing and coaching career in England.

He light emitting diode Tranmere to two successive promotions however they were relegated from League One last month after clubs voted to end the summer season early as a result of Covid-19 crisis.