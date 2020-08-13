Mickey Guyton returns to country music with focus on her Black identity amid ongoing movement

The six-song EP entitled “Bridges,” coming out onSept 11, consists of “What Are You Gonna Tell Her,” a pointed review of the barriers that females deal with, and “Black Like Me,” exposing her own early experiences with bigotry. Other tunes like “Heaven Down Here” and “Bridges” program her trying to bridge the cultural and ideological divide.

Although she composed “Black Like Me” prior to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor that stimulated around the world demonstrations versus bigotry, the tune clearly holds a brand-new significance. However, she’s fired up to see what the future holds, even as the recording market is required to modification amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her musical profession strategies this year were shaken off course due to the coronavirus, however she kept marching forward. Parts of the album were tape-recorded or composed from her house in Los Angeles, where she’s been separating with her spouse, with remote assistance from her manufacturer Karen Kosowski inNashville Guyton established a Do It Yourself singing studio and began discovering audio recording software application.

“We worked out a flow where she can just sit back and sing and I can produce her over Zoom as if she was in the vocal booth next to me,” stated Kosowski, who likewise co-wrote 3 of the tunes …