Mick Schumacher wins in F2 in ‘ray of sunshine’ for Ferrari at Monza







Mick Schumacher supplied having a hard time Ferrari with what they referred to as a “ray of sunshine” amidst an otherwise hard house GP for the Italian group with his very first triumph of the F2 season.

Schumacher, a member of Ferrari’s chauffeur academy, won his preliminary in the series in 2015 in a reverse-grid sprint race in Hungary, however Saturday’s success at Monza came in the longer and more considerable function race.

Stretching his run of successive podiums to 4, Schumacher is now in the thick of the F2 title battle and now simply 3 points behind 2 fellow Ferrari juniors – Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott, who are connected at the top of the standings.

On a day Ferrari’s F1 group stopped working to get an automobile into the leading 10 of the …