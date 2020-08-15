Michigan’s oldest golf course sits at the peak of Mackinac Island

Out on the greens a golf player can’t constantly depend upon an effective video game, however at Wawashkamo Golf Club, passionately described as “WaWa,” golf enthusiasts can depend a healthy dosage of history.

Wawa is Michigan’s oldest golf club.

A covert gem in the middle of Mackinac Island, it’s a bit of a walking to get to Wawa, however it deserves it

At the raised first tee visitors will right away discover a reproduction cannon from where British cannons roared on August 4, 1814.

That’s since as golf expert at Wawashkamo, Chuck Olson informs us, the club is the sight of the Battle of Mackinac Island in between the British and Americans in 1814.

It was 122 years back, in 1898 that the fight sight formally ended up being Wawashkamo Golf Club.

While playing the extensive course visitors will discover Scottish principles from course designer Alex Smith, and numerous plaques describing what historical occasions occurred and where.

To schedule a tee time at the Wawashkamo Golf Club, call them at 906-847-3971.