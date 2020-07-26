Michigan woman seen torching SUV, being knocked back after explosion, reports say

Parham was detained on an arson charge, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office validated Parham was the woman seen in the video submitted to YouTube by PPP_Tahoe, the station reported.

UPSTATE NY ARSON INVESTIGATORS PENETRATING WHAT TRIGGERED 2 POLICE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS TO IGNITE

She was imprisoned in lieu of $20,000 bond.

The video appeared to have actually been shot from the upper flooring of a garden apartment and revealed a woman in a dark hooded coat and a white coronavirus mask discarding the contents of a red gas can into the back of the SUV.

MANHUNT FOR KENTUCKY WOMAN AFTER HUMAN BEING STAYS FOUND IN BURNED-OUT AUTOMOBILE

When she reached back within, a loud explosion might be seen and heard as flames shot out of the lorry.

Local media reported that the Jeep came from Parham’s sweetheart.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman suffered small cuts and burns in the explosion.

“She’s presumed innocent unless proven guilty, like the court said,” defense lawyer Vassal Johnson II informed press reporters.