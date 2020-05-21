Michigan threatens to sue companies that let Donald Trump inside without a mask

Michigan has actually intimidated lawsuit versus any kind of firm that enables Donald Trump right into their centers without putting on a face mask.

The state’s attorney general of the United States Dana Nessel stated throughout a meeting with CNN that if Trump does not put on a mask, he’ll be asked “not to return to any enclosed facilities inside our state.”

“I think we’re going to take action against any company or any facility that allows him inside those facilities and puts our workers at risk. We simply can’t afford it here in our state,” she stated.





Mr Trump took a trip to Michigan on Thursday to go to the Ford manufacturing facility in Ypsilanti that has actually been repurposed to make ventilators for coronavirus individuals.

On his method, he informed press reporters he really did not understand whether he would certainly or would not put on a mask.

“Well I don’t know, we’re going to look at it. A lot of people have asked me that question,” Trump stated.

Health professionals have actually alerted that manufacturing facility employees that meet the head of state throughout his go to to towns throughout the nation might take the chance of spreading out coronavirus.

“The White House is a potential hot zone for Covid – aides and valets close to the president are diagnosing positive,” Dr Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist as well as international wellness plan specialist informed NBCNews

“If I’m a factory owner, do I really want a large group of visitors from the West Wing visiting me now under these circumstances, just to snap a few pictures? No.”