Michigan: threat of toxic contamination looms after dam failures trigger flooding | US news

Catastrophic flooding triggered by dam failures in Michigan may doubtlessly launch toxic air pollution from a website contaminated by the commercial big Dow Chemical.

Dow’s facility in Midland, Michigan, the place the corporate is headquartered alongside the Tittabawassee River, manufactured chlorine-based merchandise starting within the early 1900s. The firm discharged dioxins, chemical compounds which might trigger reproductive hurt and most cancers, into the river.

The air pollution constructed up in sediment in and alongside the river and in its floodplains, extending 50 miles downstream via the Saginaw River and Saginaw Bay.

The US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) superfund program has been overseeing Dow’s cleanup of the positioning since 2012, and the final portion of the venture was anticipated to be accomplished in 2021.

In the three-mile stretch of contamination closest to the Midland plant, Dow eliminated some sediment and positioned a cap over different sediment.

Former EPA officers warned that the cleanup venture most likely was not engineered to guard towards a flooding occasion of this scale and mentioned high-velocity waters may injury the cap and launch contaminated sediment again into the river.

“Certainly they would have considered high water flows. I don’t think they would have considered something as egregious as a dam failure,” mentioned Bill Muno, EPA’s former superfund director for the area.

The flooding may additionally doubtlessly breach a containment system constructed for contaminated soil, relying on the way it was constructed, Muno mentioned.

Toxic soil may unfold from the floodwaters to the encompassing group and residents’ yards.

The Dow facility is also in danger of flooding. Downtown Midland may quickly be below as much as 9ft of water, officers have warned.

Kyle Bandlow, a Dow spokesman, advised the New York Times that the floodwaters had reached the power’s outer boundaries and have been coming into ponds designed to carry runoff of water used on the positioning.

Dow didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark about flooding dangers from the superfund website.

EPA mentioned that right now, “Dow has reported no chemical releases to the river”.

“EPA’s cleanup plan for this site requires Dow to conduct post-flood assessment to determine if there is recontamination or if the constructed cleanup remedies have been damaged,” the federal company mentioned.

“EPA’s assessment following a major flood in 2017 determined that impacts to the superfund site were minimal and Dow completed necessary, minor repairs as required.”