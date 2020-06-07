Michigan Supreme Court sides with barber who reopened in defiance of Whitmer’s coronavirus lockdown

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER APOLOGIZES AFTER TELLING RESIDENTS TO ‘GOOGLE HOW TO EXECUTE A HAIRCUT’

“It is incumbent on the courts to ensure decisions are made according to the rule of law, not hysteria.” Justice David F. Viviano wrote in his opinion. “One hopes that this great principle — essential to any free society, including ours — will not itself become yet another casualty of COVID-19.”

Manke, who has operated his shop in Owosso for 60 years, became a national symbol of resistance after he continued to cut hair despite being cited at least twice and having his license suspended by the state.

He even gave free haircuts away from state Capital with other barbers and hairdressers in protest of Whitmer’s “stay-at-home” order, that has been meant to slow the spread of herpes.

WHITMER BLASTED BY GOP REP FOR MARCHING AMID CORONAVIRUS: ‘SOCIAL DISTANCING IS CRITICAL … IF YOU DON’T HAVE A FANTASTIC PHOTO OP

Manke told “Fox & Friends First” last month that that he hoped “that there’s a certain amount of sanity that will prevail” in the courts.

“I’m 77 years old. I mean, what are they going to give me? Life?” that he asked. “I’ve got one foot in the grave and another on a banana peel. I [couldn’t] care less.”

The state’s attorney general a week ago filed a motion to get Manke in contempt if he continued to cut hair following appeals court decision, the Flint Journal reported. The motion asked for thousands of dollars in fines every day against Manke if that he kept cutting hair.

But with the Supreme Court on his side, Manke said he hopes to get back once again to business.

“I needed to work and figured it was time to move forward,” Manke said Friday in a statement obtained by the Washington Times. “But I feel like I have been ruled over with a heavy hand, not governed, and my constitutional rights have been trampled underfoot. It is high time for all of Michigan to stand up, open up for business and for people in our community to show up in support.”

The attorney general’s office said it’s prepared to come back to court to argue medical risks of keeping Manke’s shop open.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Whitmer on Friday said that barbershops and salons can reopen June 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.