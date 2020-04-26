MICHIGAN STATE SENATOR APOLOGIZES FOR WEARING MASK THAT SUGGESTS CONFEDERATE SYMBOL

A Republican senator of Michigan, Dale Zorn apologized for wearing a mask that looked similar to the Confederate flag. He said that he had no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Dale Zorn is a representative of the township of Ida located on the southeastern part of Michigan, and north of Ohio. According to the Detroit press, the senator wore a mask with blue and white stripes at the Friday’s Senate vote in the Senate house.

Via a Tweet, the senator apologized for the pattern choice of the mask, sewed by his wife.

He added that his wife made the mask as a look-alike of the Kentucky or Tennessee flags.

