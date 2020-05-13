Michigan Music Store Owner Sends Brutal Message To Gretchen Whitmer After He’s Forced To Shut Down His Shop For Good

The owner of a “beloved” music store in Hastings, Michigan came to be psychological as he sent out a brutal message to the state’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer as he was forced to shut down his company completely in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Walker told WXMI-TV recently that Whitmer’s hostile stay-at-home order, which has actually held given that March 24, has actually damaged his company. Though various other services in the location were permitted to remain open, Walker Music & Textile Company was regarded “non-essential” and also forced to close down.

“I’ve been sitting here for 60 days watching my neighbors do business day in and day out,” Walker claimed. “They aren’t thriving but they are surviving. There’s no reason in hell I couldn’t have done the same thing. None. And that’s what makes me angry.”

He took place to claim that he attempted to conserve his store by calling the joblessness workplace and also looking for gives via the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, yet he was declined each time. “There was only $32,800 grants for Barry County in total,” he claimed. “Of that $32,800, five businesses were the recipient of that money.”

Walker described that also if he had actually been offered a give, it would certainly have just been a momentary solution for a lasting issue as costs remained to accumulate while Whitmer’s stay-at-home order held. “I don’t want a stupid handout from the government, I want my hands untied so I can work,” he claimed.

Walker, that ran business for 11 years, claimed that the store was greater than simply a work for him: it was his desire. “This is my dream. Shutting it down. Closing out this phase of my life,” he claimed while rupturing right into splits throughout the meeting. “It won’t be a retail shop anymore and it won’t be an inviting environment for kids to come and be loved and to learn music.”

Walker desires he really did not need to shut his store, yet he does not seem like he has any type of various other choice. “I put the responsibility of that on the governor’s shoulders because if she had been reasonable, this would not be happening,” he claimed. “But oh well. That’s the way it is. That’s life. And, I have to move on and deal with it.”

Whitmer has actually been struck with extensive reaction from Michigan homeowners that are unwell and also fed up with her stringent lockdown actions. Walker’s tale will certainly not do anything to aid Whitmer’s credibility amongst Michigan patriots that have actually had sufficient of her heavy-handed constraints.

