Michigan man wins a $4 million lottery jackpot — for the second time

“You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” mentioned Mark Clark, of South Rockwood, Michigan, after their latest earn this month.
“It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling.”
Clark is 50. His best of luck story starts three years back.
At the time, he provided fuel to be able to a gasoline station within Hudson, Michigan. He acquired an instant sport lottery solution and damaged off the bar program code. The solution said to observe the worker — and thus he performed.
He took their truck returning to work, visited his parent’s house to talk about the reports — plus soon after, this individual retired.
Fast toward this month.
Again Clark bought a quick game solution — plus again, this individual won. Again, it was $4 million.
“We lost him about a year ago after some health struggles, and I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this.”
He says he could go back to their old silent life. His old silent life regarding retirement plus fishing, which is.
“My dad and I always used to fish together and have great memories of that, so this will help me keep fishing and enjoying time with my son and family.”