Michigan man wins a $4 million lottery jackpot — for the second time

“You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” mentioned Mark Clark, of South Rockwood, Michigan, after their latest earn this month.

“It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling.”

Clark is 50. His best of luck story starts three years back.

At the time, he provided fuel to be able to a gasoline station within Hudson, Michigan. He acquired an instant sport lottery solution and damaged off the bar program code. The solution said to observe the worker — and thus he performed.