Michigan man, 18, is charged with assault for attack on white Macy’s employee

Damire Palmer, 18, is being charged with felony assault for what authorities say was an ‘unprovoked’ attack on a Macy’s employee

A black teenager is being charged with assault for unleashing an ‘unprovoked’ attack on a white Macy’s employee in a store in Flint, Michigan, earlier in the day this month.

Damire Palmer, 18, was noticed in a viral video posted on June 15 pummeling the employee on the bottom, claiming the unidentified man called him the n-word in the middle of a store in Genesee Town Center.

Police announced Friday they’d no evidence to suggest the employee used a racial slur and that Palmer performed the attack unprovoked.

He is not yet in police custody but officials say he will be charged with one count of felony assault with intent to accomplish great bodily harm significantly less than murder.

The charge holds a ten-year sentence if convicted.

‘This was an unprovoked attack on a Macy’s employee,’ said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton in a statement.

‘This behavior as seen on the video is unacceptable, it is criminal, also it cannot be allowed.’

‘The is probably the most egregious felony law in Michigan therefore i think it’s appropriate,’ he added.

The man who filmed the attack, Palmer’s 22-year-old brother Damarquay Palmer -also referred to as rapper FT Quay – is perhaps not being charged, officials said Friday.

The shocking video was filmed at the Macy’s store at the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township and has circulated around social media marketing. Authorities say that they have seen no evidence that the employee used a racial slur and are also charging Damire Palmer with assault

Flint police department named them both as persons of interest on June 20.

According to ABC12, Flint Township Police have been looking for the Palmer brothers in link with the case since the video was posted but investigators have not yet been able to interview them.

Damarquay shared the video on Facebook and claimed he and a ‘bro’ went along to the mall and asked a man on the phone of a shirt size.

He said the employee answered them and returned to his telephone call, where that he allegedly told someone on the phone ‘no one a few n****r,’ which triggered Palmer pouncing on him.

The moment the employee allegedly used the racial slur is perhaps not shown in the short clip.

The video continues to exhibit Damire punching the employee in the facial skin, with the unsuspecting man immediately asking, ‘What are you currently doing that for?’

As the person on the bottom extends his arm to help keep the angered Damire away, the assailant punches him again and tells him not to touch him.

At this aspect, the employee tells Damire ‘I did not touch you… I’m sorry’ as the teenager punches him a few more times.

Leyton said that Damire is being charged as that he is anyone seen pummeling the employee in the facial skin during the 18-second-clip.

The prosecutor received the case on Tuesday and made a decision to move forward with the charge against the 18-year-old, despite perhaps not yet having spoken to him, after watching the surveillance footage and reading further witness statements.

‘He’s shook up and he’s emotionally upset, in addition to physically upset,’ Leyton said of the employee in the clip.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Palmer’s attack on the man was ‘unprovoked’

The attack happened in this Macy’s in Flint, Michigan, on June 15

‘But, he is emotionally upset to think that, you know, anyone would think he said the so-called vile, racial, provoking slur; because that he says that he didn’t say it, and his history suggests that he didn’t say it.’

He noted that surveillance footage demonstrates Palmer did address the employee a few momemts before the attack took place.

‘The assailant said to the store manager — “Does this jacket fit?” And the store manager said to him, “No, it’s too small”,’ Leyton explained.

Yet, he added that anyone on the telephone with the manager during the time was an employee in another state who has said which they did not hear any racial slur getting used.

‘This was a cell phone to cell phone call, there is no recording of it. And the out of state witness who we interviewed said that he didn’t hear these alleged provocation,’ Leyton said.

Damire Palmer’s 22-year-old brother Damarquay, otherwise referred to as rapper FT Quay, shared the video on Facebook and claimed that the clip wasn’t typically the entire video

Damarquay Palmer shared the video on Facebook and claimed the attack started after the employee allegedly advised someone on the phone ‘no one some n****r’ any time hey questioned him something. Police continue to be looking to talk with both siblings but Damaquay has not been charged

‘Even if there have been verbal excitation, which we certainly have no proof of, violent retaliation is not necessarily permitted with the law,’ he carried on, adding that this Facebook declare was not facts.

Despite not talking with investigators, Damarquay Palmer talked to the New York Post last week in addition to reiterated their claim that your local store manager used n-word.

‘I simply want visitors to know the genuine story regarding really how it happened and elaborate in the explanation of myself and my mate just going for walks into Macy’s just thingking our own company,’ typically the 22-year-old hip-hop said.

‘And, indeed, we produced a small joke in addition to asked typically the guy “Was the shirt too little?” when he could’ve asked me. He was simply being humorous,’ stated Quay, who then dropped to identify their brother simply by name.

Authorities also desire to speak to 22-year-old Damarquay Palmer, who shot the video in addition to is Damire’s brother

‘And a perfect fact in the remark he said that all of us heard.

‘And simply, what otherwise were all of us supposed to do? In this era and moment, he failed to know what otherwise to do.

‘That has been just their instinct.’

Macy’s stated in an assertion released the other day that they reinforced their employee and thought the attack was without cause.

‘We are seriously saddened concerning the incident that will took place on Monday (June 15) from Macy’s Genesee Valley because the safety regarding Macy’s consumers and co-workers is our own top priority,’ Andrea Schwartz, senior movie director of press relations for Macy’s, advised MLive-The Flint Journal.

‘Violence on the job of all kinds is undesirable. All typically the materials from your evening are actually reviewed also it is obvious that the attack was without cause.

‘We are working strongly with private sector organisations on this particular investigation, and may defer any more comments concerning the case for them per plan.’