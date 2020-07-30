Michigan inn removes Norwegian flag as residents falsely believe it’s the Confederate flag: report

When Greg and Kjersten Offbecker moved into the historical estate inSt Johns years back and turned it into a bed and breakfast called Nordic Pineapple, they set up the flag as a decor and hung an American flag beside it, WLIX reported.

TRUMP CALLS CONFEDERATE FLAG ‘FREEDOM OF SPEECH,’ PROVIDES HEATED ACTION ON COPS CRUELTY

However, lots of visitors and individuals driving by the inn have actually mistakenly implicated the number of flying a Confederate flag.

Last week, the couple chose to get rid of the flag as part of a brand-new marketing project, the report stated.

“We started to have this concern that it was deterring people away from coming to our bed and breakfast,” Offbecker stated. “That they would see it and make this judgment.”

United States ARMED FORCE SERVICES ALL CONSENT TO RECOMMEND BARRING CONFEDERATE FLAG SHOWS ON BASES: SOURCES

Offbecker stated the flag was hung as a method for her to represent her heritage, however with the confusion, she took it down due to the fact that it was unworthy the disappointment, the tv station reported. She stated they have actually gotten vicious e-mails and telephone call over the confusion of the flag.

“What we’re getting is so much more negative now,” she stated. “It’s not just, ‘hey you’re flying the Confederate flag.’ It’s, ‘you should be ashamed to fly the Confederate flag. You’re a bigot because you fly the Confederate flag.’”

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Some individuals are even persuaded the house was constructed by Confederate leaders,the report said In truth, it was constructed by union employees for the child of the Saint Johns creator.

The couple still wishes to fly the Norwegian flag and is searching for a brand-new method to achieve that without getting grievances.